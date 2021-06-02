BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.98. BlackBerry shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 1,536,065 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $230,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $45,307,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BlackBerry by 175.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

