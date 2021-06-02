BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.97 and last traded at C$15.01. 3,560,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,198,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

