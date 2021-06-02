BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,961.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

BL opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after acquiring an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.