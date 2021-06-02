BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 841,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,780,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

