BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.92% of Lamar Advertising worth $750,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LAMR stock opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

