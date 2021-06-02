BlackRock Inc. Has $724.47 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.19% of VEREIT worth $724,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

