BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of IAA worth $693,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,980,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,014,000 after buying an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,219,000 after buying an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the period.

NYSE:IAA opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

