BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.25% of M.D.C. worth $678,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDC opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

