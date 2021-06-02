BlackRock Inc. Sells 72,677 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,647,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Macy’s worth $739,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

