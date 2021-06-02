Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 638 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $20,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

