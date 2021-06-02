BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $423,282.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.01038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.29 or 0.09702730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052424 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

