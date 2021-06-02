Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) Declares Dividend of GBX 17.36

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMY opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.36.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

