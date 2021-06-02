Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Achieves Market Cap of $110.93 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00007715 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $110.93 million and approximately $82,970.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01024557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.09471420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051762 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.