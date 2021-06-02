BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 35,258 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

