BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 47,080 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,808 shares of company stock worth $272,042. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

