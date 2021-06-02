BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

