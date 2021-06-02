BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

SANM stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

