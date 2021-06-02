BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

