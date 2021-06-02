BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.