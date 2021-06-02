BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 29,110 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.