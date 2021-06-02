Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.01

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.01 and traded as high as C$39.27. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$38.84, with a volume of 41,897 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

