Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives $15.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

WIFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.