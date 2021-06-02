Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.61% of Boingo Wireless worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

