Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

