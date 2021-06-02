Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 99.25% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

