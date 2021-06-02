Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00533679 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.01 or 0.01381368 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,400,126 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

