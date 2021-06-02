Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

