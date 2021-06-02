Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000.

Shares of SSAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,409. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

