BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 280,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

