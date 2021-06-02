Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,265.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

