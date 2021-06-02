Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Up 31.5% in May

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $822.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

