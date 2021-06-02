British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,548.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,715 ($35.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,098. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270.50 ($42.73). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.60. The company has a market capitalization of £62.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,552 and have sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

