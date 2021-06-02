British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,548.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Several brokerages have issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,715 ($35.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,098. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270.50 ($42.73). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.60. The company has a market capitalization of £62.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
