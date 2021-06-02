Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.67. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $290.09 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

