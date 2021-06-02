Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.14 to $18.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.16 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.80.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CACI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 48.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.65. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,784. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.95. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31.

CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

