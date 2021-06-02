Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $250,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.36 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

INO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,622. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.