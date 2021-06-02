Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,290. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,989. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

