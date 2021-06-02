Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.39. 13,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,748. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

