Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

