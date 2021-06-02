Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.51. 18,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

