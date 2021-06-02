Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $505.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.36 million and the highest is $509.00 million. Primo Water reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.