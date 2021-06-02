Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE FSR opened at $13.40 on Friday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

