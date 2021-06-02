Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.94. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.61.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

