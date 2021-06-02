Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $803.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $803.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the lowest is $799.82 million. Marvell Technology posted sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 364,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

