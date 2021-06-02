Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000.

NUAN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 3,776,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,656.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.