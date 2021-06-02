Brokerages Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VRNA opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $352.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

