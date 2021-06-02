Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $30.43

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

