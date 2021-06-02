Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $33.27

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.27.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

