Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $179.89

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 149,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,491. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

