Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Price Target at GBX 198.50

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

CNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Shares of CNE stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). 847,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,530. The stock has a market cap of £848.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

