Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $117.63

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,098. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

